Play
India will look to win their first series in South Africa. The first Test match will be played on Friday.
Jan 1, 2018
Sports News
PBL 3: Delhi Dashers end 2017 on a high with dominant win over Hyderabad Hunters
Rohit Sharma reveals how difficult it is to face Dale Steyn and co. in South Africa
Maharashtra Open 2018: Tennis live streaming, TV listings, schedule and draw preview
Play
The IPL 2018 auction will take shape on January 27-28 in Bengaluru.
Dec 31, 2017
IPL 2018 auction: Former CSK player names 2 bowlers set for big money signings
Jacques Kallis fires 'angry Steyn' warning at India ahead of Cape Town Test
South Africa happy to host newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC live streaming: Watch ISL 2017-18 live on TV, online
Why India cancelled warm-up game ahead of Test series in South Africa, Virat Kohli explains
Play
India are looking for their first series win in South Africa.
Dec 31, 2017
India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri explains why 1st Test at Newlands will be a home game
Play
Rajasthan Royals have few players to choose from when it comes to retaining a player ahead of the auction.
Dec 31, 2017
IPL 2018: No Rahane, Smith? Rajasthan Royals not to retain any player ahead of auction, says report
Virat Kohli vs AB de Villiers: India captain opens up on rivalry ahead of South Africa Tests
South Africa throws shark-cage diving challenge to Virat Kohli; will he accept?
Play
An elbow issue has forced Djokovic to skip two tournaments in the lead-up to Australian Open, starting January 15. The Serb has said he would return to action only when he is "100% ready to play".
Dec 30, 2017
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2018 participation uncertain as Serb withdraws from Qatar Open
Video: Sania Mirza dances to 'Swag se Swagat' song in Dubai
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains