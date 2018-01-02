Play
Mumbai Indians have signed up domestic players in the past.
Jan 2, 2018
IPL Player Retention 2018 live: Date, event time, TV broadcast channels
Exclusive: Syed Kirmani backs Virat Kohli to succeed in South Africa, break Sachin Tendulkar's records
Andy Murray to miss Australian Open 2018? Here's the latest update
Jose Mourinho fires back at Paul Scholess criticism of his Manchester United side and admits he hopes he would be 25 per cent as successful as him if the former England midfielder ever turns to management. Mourinho was speaking after watching his side earn a 2-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.
Jan 2, 2018
Mourinho challenges Paul Scholes to be as successful as him if he becomes manager
The West Block Blues fans from BFC and the Manjappada KBFC fans were all praise for each other after the ISL match on December 31.
Jan 2, 2018
Viral video: How Kerala Blasters fans clapped for the Bengaluru FC fans in Kochi
Marin Cilic is currently participating in the Maharashtra Open, where he is the favourite to win the ATP title.
Jan 2, 2018
Marin Cilic explains what one can learn from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
The World Cup-winning off-spinner is likely to combine forces with MS Dhoni at CSK. Read on to know more.
Jan 2, 2018
IPL 2018: R Ashwin's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) future revealed
Ashes: MCG pitch gets 'poor' rating after Joe Root, Steve Smith criticism
Miesha Tate is pregnant: Some UFC fans claim to be the child's dad!
Indian Arrows vs East Bengal live stream: Watch 2018 football match online
Will any Indian bowler break this 25-year-old record in South Africa?
Exclusive: World Cup winner's advice to Virat Kohli for India-South Africa Tests
RCB confirm star-studded coaching staff ahead of IPL 2018
The IPL retention policy states that a team, which retains three players before the auction will have to lose 33 crores from their total purse of 80 crores.
Jan 2, 2018
IPL 2018 auction: Chennai Super Kings' set to retain MS Dhoni and these two players
