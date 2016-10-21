Sports News
Manchester United: Wayne Rooney's unwillingness to take penalties raises major questions
India vs England Test series: BCCI gives green signal for the use of Decision Review System
Arsenal injury update: Latest team news on Giroud, Ramsey, Cazorla and Xhaka for Middlesbrough game
Watch Formula 1 live: United States Grand Prix practice session live streaming and TV information
ISL 2016 Match 19 live streaming: Watch Mumbai City vs FC Goa on TV, online
Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers are the only superstars in world cricket today: Kevin Pietersen
Supreme Court vs BCCI: Cricket board on sticky wicket, cannot release funds unless state bodies implement reforms
India vs Australia Test series schedule: Kohli's men to play Aussies in February and March
Denmark Open: Rio Olympics star PV Sindhu knocked out, Jayaram, Prannoy follow suit
Liverpool news: Klopp compares Mourinho's Manchester United to West Brom
Forget political situations, Younis Khan wants India vs Pakistan Test cricket
Injuries or not, Tiger Woods still believes he can break Jack Nicklaus' major record
Wrist injury forces Rafael Nadal to end 2016 season
Morning Brief: 70 Nobel laureates endorse Clinton, 35 killed in bus accident in J&K, new Meizu budget smartphone release date and more
