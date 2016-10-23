Sports News

Speaking ahead of the game against Manchester United on Sunday, 23 October, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted that it was normal for Mourinho to still be in the hearts of fans. Having won three championships he and his staff are part of the story of this club. That is why the Man U manager deserved a good reception at Stamford Bridge, Conte concluded. Oct 22, 2016
On Saturday, 22 October the Gunners take on Middlesbrough in search of their seventh league win on the bounce.Speaking ahead of the game Wenger highlighted the importance of a solid defense for Arsenal to win. Oct 22, 2016
Speaking ahead of the game against his former team on Sunday Jose Mourinho plans to keep the visit Stamford Bridge professional.He continued saying, that he always felt supported by the club while he was still manager there. Now, however, he could accept if the attitude towards him had changed, he said.Manchester United will be playing against Chelsea on Sunday, 22 October at 4pm. Oct 22, 2016
