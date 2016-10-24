Sports News
Ballon d'Or 2016: Full list of nominees, including Cristiano, Ibrahimovic, Mahrez
India vs Germany hockey live score: Where to follow updates from men's four nation tournament
FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters live streaming: Watch ISL 2016 online, on TV
Suresh Raina ruled out; India retain same squad for rest of ODI series against New Zealand
WTA Finals 2016 live streaming: Watch Radwanska vs Kuznetsova online, on TV
India vs New Zealand: Sunil Gavaskar compares Virat Kohli's mind to computer
NBA 2016-17 schedule: Which channel to watch live, fixtures, date, time and venue
ISL 2016: Matches you can't miss in the final week of October
EFL Cup prequarterfinals: Top five things to watch out for including Guardiola vs Mourinho Part II
2017 U17 World Cup venues: Guwahati, Kochi, Goa, Delhi, Mumbai ratified; Kolkata next
Manchester United injury update: Latest on Eric Bailly, Wayne Rooney and Marouane Fellaini
India vs New Zealand: James Neesham lauds MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for their batting display in third ODI
EFL Cup fourth round schedule: TV guide, time, date and venue of all eight matches
United States Grand Prix results: Lewis Hamilton scripts 50th GP win
