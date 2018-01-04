Play
CSK, like all other teams, can only retain a maximum of five players ahead of the IPL auction.
Jan 4, 2018
Sports News
MS Dhoni unlikely to get BCCI's top central contract; here's why
South Africa vs India 1st Test: Vernon Philander reveals why they are 'not focusing' on Virat Kohli
Can Indian pacers match Dale Steyn and co. in South Africa: Bishan Singh Bedi answers burning question
How Virat Kohli will help South African bowlers in Test series: Lance Klusener reveals
PBL 3 results: Chennai Smashers lose to Delhi Dashers after Gabrielle Adcock suffers injury
Play
Shikhar Dhawan has been declared fit and the opener is available for 1st Test selection.
Jan 4, 2018
South Africa vs India 1st Test playing XIs, team news and pitch conditions
Maharashtra Open 2018 tennis: Yuki Bhambri loses to Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Play
Pep Guardiola warns about burnout among his artists as Man Citys injury toll rises because of fixture congestion
Jan 3, 2018
Were going to kill players! - Pep Guardiola warns about burnout among Manchester City players
'Confident' Murali Vijay says he is ready for South African pace challenge on green pitch
ISL: David James replaces Rene Meulensteen as Kerala Blasters coach
Play
Following the legalization of recreational marijuana in California this 2018, Tyson has bought 40 acres of land to grow weed, teach others and attract people.
Jan 3, 2018
Mike Tyson marijuana ranch: A cannabis school as well as a tourist attraction
South Africa vs India 1st Test: BCCI issues update on Shikhar Dhawan's fitness; Ravindra Jadeja in doubt
South Africa vs India: No excuse will be tolerated from 'combative' Virat Kohli, says Bishan Singh Bedi
Star-studded TV commentary panel for India-South Africa Test series; 1 former India captain in
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains