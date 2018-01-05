Sports News
IPL 2018: Watch MS Dhoni sign CSK contract as daughter Ziva watches on [VIDEO]
IPL Player Retention 2018: Confirmed list of players retained by all 8 teams
South Africa vs India Tests, ODIs, T20Is: Full schedule, squads, TV and Live streaming information
Play
Lance Klusener feels South African bowlers will use the short ball against Hardik Pandya.
Jan 4, 2018
Lance Klusener explains how Hardik Pandya can be lethal in South Africa
Want to make PBL the best league in India, says Sportzlive co-founder Prasad Mangipudi
Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live streaming: Watch 2018 Copa del Rey match online, on TV
Play
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger joked that he would have committed suicide on 3 Janaury if Chelsea substitue Davide Zappacostas shot had gone in the net in the dying seconds of their 2-2 draw. A thrilling Premier League match saw both sides create 33 chances, but a draw sees Chelsea stay in third place behind Manchester United and Arsenal remain sixth.
Jan 4, 2018
Arsene Wenger says he would have committed suicide if Chelsea had scored a late winner
Exclusive: Mohammad Azharuddin speaks on South Africa-India Test series, Virat Kohli
SC asks BCCI to allow Bihar to play in Ranji Trophy
Women's Royal Rumble: Why India's Kavita Devi deserves to be an entrant
Play
All eight franchises, including Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, will announce their retention choices on Thursday, January 4.
Jan 4, 2018
IPL 2018: List of players likely to be retained by 8 franchises on January 4
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Three offers arrive from London, Paris, USA
Play
All eyes are on the playing surface ahead of South Africa vs India 1st Test at Newlands in Cape Town.
Jan 4, 2018
Virat Kohli and co. worst fears have come true ahead of 1st Test
Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open 2018; here's why
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains