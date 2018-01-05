Sports News

Arsene Wenger says he would have committed suicide if Chelsea had scored a late winner Play

Arsene Wenger says he would have committed suicide if Chelsea had scored a late winner

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger joked that he would have committed suicide on 3 Janaury if Chelsea substitue Davide Zappacostas shot had gone in the net in the dying seconds of their 2-2 draw. A thrilling Premier League match saw both sides create 33 chances, but a draw sees Chelsea stay in third place behind Manchester United and Arsenal remain sixth.  Jan 4, 2018
Prev 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR