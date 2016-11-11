Sports News

Speaking at press conference ahead of Englands clash against Scotland on 11 November, interim England manager Gareth Southgate said he believes Wayne Rooney is the man for the job. Rooney will captain England in their World Cup qualifying group match, after being dropped for the previous game, a 0-0 draw to Slovenia. Southgate also said his focus wasnt on whether he would get the England job permanently. Nov 10, 2016
