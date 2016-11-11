Sports News
Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets live streaming: Watch NBA 2016-17 live on TV, Online
NFL Thursday Night Football live streaming: Watch Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens on TV, online
Watch Uruguay vs Ecuador live: World Cup qualifier live streaming & TV information
Play
Speaking at press conference ahead of Englands clash against Scotland on 11 November, interim England manager Gareth Southgate said he believes Wayne Rooney is the man for the job. Rooney will captain England in their World Cup qualifying group match, after being dropped for the previous game, a 0-0 draw to Slovenia. Southgate also said his focus wasnt on whether he would get the England job permanently.
Nov 10, 2016
Gareth Southgate on Wayne Rooney captaincy and the England manager job
Brazil vs Argentina live football streaming: Watch Messi, Neymar live on TV, online
Colombia vs Chile live football streaming: Watch World Cup 2018 qualifiers live on TV, online
Brazil vs Argentina: Key facts, team news you must know before watching the match
Advantage for England as Rajkot stadium resembles Lord's, complain twitterati
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech wedding: couple host pre-wedding bash for friends
Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City live streaming: Watch ISL 2016 live on TV, online
Women's Indian Open golf 2016: Schedule, live score, venue, all you need to know
England vs Scotland football schedule: Which channel to watch live, date, time and venue
Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City ISL 2016 team news: Sunil Chhetri will partner Diego Forlan
Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Titans BPL live streaming: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2016 live on TV, online
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream