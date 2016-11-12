Sports News
Following Englands solid 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Scotland many believe Gareth Southgates future as permanent England manager to be cemented. Speaking after the game England goalscorers Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill highlighted Southgates qualities.
Nov 12, 2016
Lallana and Cahill back Gareth Southgate after Scotland match
