FIFA World Cup 2018 theme song: Shakira loses out to Lady Gaga and RedOne?
FA Cup live streaming India, time, TV info: Watch Liverpool vs Everton, Man Utd vs Derby
Virat Kohli explains Jasprit Bumrah's selection for Cape Town Test, Sunil Gavaskar lauds India's move
Play
Rohit Sharma got the nod ahead of Ajinkya Rahane for the Newlands Test.
Jan 5, 2018
'Pathetic decision by Virat Kohli': Twitterati react as Ajinkya Rahane is ignored for 1st Test
Play
Mohamed Salah won African Player of the Year award for his all-round performance in 2017, the year that also saw the Egypt forward inspire his country to a long-awaited World Cup place and have a phenomenal start to his spell at Liverpool. He finished ahead of his Liverpool team mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Jan 5, 2018
Mohamed Salah named African Player of the Year
Play
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are waiting to fight Conor in the UFC, but the Irishman gives no update on his return!
Jan 5, 2018
Conor McGregor Junior set to be more 'Notorious' than his dad?
1st Test: South Africa finish Day 1 on top after after pacers rattle India's top order
Play
The likes of Robin Uthappa and Yuzvendra Chahal could earn millions in the IPL 2018 auction.
Jan 5, 2018
IPL 2018: These snubbed Indian players could have the last laugh at auction
Play
The IPL 2018 auction is set for January 27-28 in Bengaluru.
Jan 5, 2018
IPL 2018 auction: These 5 overseas players including Stokes and Lynn will earn millions
Another record for Steve Smith: Australia captain matches Garry Sobers, moves behind Don Bradman
Mind games? Ahead of 1st Test in Cape Town, Virat Kohli upsets South African media
IPL 2018 Players Auction: Full list of money available for 8 teams after retentions
South Africa vs India cricket live streaming: Watch 1st Test on TV, online
PBL 3: Awadhe Warriors lose to Mumbai Rockets despite Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth wins
