Mohamed Salah named African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah won African Player of the Year award for his all-round performance in 2017, the year that also saw the Egypt forward inspire his country to a long-awaited World Cup place and have a phenomenal start to his spell at Liverpool. He finished ahead of his Liverpool team mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Jan 5, 2018
