Novak Djokovic gets angry at questions about his on-court mentality

Novak Djokovic snapped at a reporter when asked about how he hit a ball into the crowd, after losing the first set during his victory over Dominic Thiem at the ATP World Tour Finals on 13 November. The ATP world number 2 is trying to reclaim the top spot after Andy Murray overtook the 12 time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic has recently talked about a lack of desire and motivation, having just won one title since the French Open in June. Nov 14, 2016
Alastair Cook praises England after draw in first India test

England cricket captain Alastair Cook has praised his side after they came close to taking the lead in the opening test against India. India captain Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 49 in a tense final session to deny England, who fell four wickets short of clinching a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Nov 14, 2016
