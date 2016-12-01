Sports News

Columbia plane crash: Families mourn as vigils are held Play

Columbia plane crash: Families mourn as vigils are held

Vigils have been held after a plane carrying Brazils Chapecoense football team crashed in Colombia, killing 71 people including players, coaches, staff and journalists. Three days of national mourning have been announced by Brazilian President Michael Temer. Nov 30, 2016
