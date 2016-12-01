Sports News
Players who didnt travel with Brazils Chapecoense team on their doomed flight to Colombia attended a memorial service last night at the club stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. The memorial took place on the day fans were due to celebrate the sides biggest match in its history. Instead there were prayers inside the stadium and emotional tributes to the 71 people who died in Mondays tragedy.
Dec 1, 2016
Remaining Chapecoense team join mourners for emotional vigil in club stadium
