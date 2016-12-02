Sports News
Santi Cazorla injury an opportunity for Aaron Ramsey to find his best form for Arsenal
Saina Nehwal crashes out of Macau Open, loses to Yiman Zhang in quarterfinals
Live streaming: Bangladesh Premier League 2016 - Watch Titans vs Victorians, Dynamites vs Vikings live on TV, Online
Barcelona vs Real Madrid schedule: El Clasico fixture, TV Guide, time, venue and date
Watch Cavaliers vs Clippers full highlights: LA get back to winning ways as they defeat Cleveland
India vs England schedule: When are the last two Test matches? TV guide and all you need to know
Arsenal injury update: Santi Cazorla to undergo surgery
Hero World Challenge 2016: Tiger Woods struggles after fast start on comeback
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live streaming: Watch NBA 2016-17 live on TV, Online
Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings live streaming: Watch NFL Thursday Night Football on TV, online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers live streaming: Watch NBA live on TV, Online
Watch all 9 goals as FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC played the best ISL 2016 match yet
FIFA FIFPro World XI 2016: Complete list of players shortlisted
England manager Gareth Southgate said he was honoured by his appointment, but under no allusions of the scale of the task ahead of him. Speaking to reporters officially for the first time since becoming the new manager of England, he said he was looking forward to the hard work necessary to prepare the team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and was keen to develop the talents of the younger talents of the squad and the junior teams.
Dec 1, 2016
New England manager Gareth Southgate: The hard work starts here
