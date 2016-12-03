Sports News
Youngsters denied chance to play in U19 Asia Cup cricket due to BCCI goof-up are crestfallen
Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming football: Watch El Clasico on TV, online
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech wedding: Groom rides an ATV; Virat, Anushka and others attend ceremony in Goa
England vs Australia (Wallabies) rugby live streaming: Watch Autumn International on TV, online
Manchester City vs Chelsea live football streaming: Watch Premier League on TV, online
Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news and starting XI of El Clasico
IPTL 2016 live streaming: Watch Indian Aces vs Singapore Slammers on TV, online
Hero World Challenge: Vintage Tiger Woods lights up second round
Formula One news: Nico Rosberg announces shock retirement days after first title
Play
The homes of DRCs main political opposition have come under siege as the country teeters on the brink of war. IBTimes UK spoke to Christian Mwando Simba, an MP and member of Rassemblement, who said both his and his fathers homes in Lumbumbashi, Katanga, were attacked on 19 November.
Dec 2, 2016
Mob singing war songs descend on the home of a member of the DRC opposition
Play
World champion Formula One racing driver Nico Rosberg has retired with immediate effect, explaining in a statement on Facebook that he had put everything he could into this season but that it would be his last.
Dec 2, 2016
Nico Rosberg retires just five days after winning his first world championship
Tiger Woods second round live streaming: Watch Hero World Challenge Day 2 on TV, online
Vijender Singh vs Francis Cheka: Saina Nehwal believes the fight will be a 'thriller'
IPTL 2016 live streaming: Watch Japan Warriors vs Indian Aces live on TV, online
