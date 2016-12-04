Play
After being outclassed in the second half, Bournemouth turned the tables magnificently and became the first team to beat Liverpool in 15 games with a 4-3 win. Following the game, a frustrated Jürgen Klopp analysed his teams mistakes.
Dec 4, 2016
Sports News
Bournemouth vs Liverpool full highlights: Watch all 7 goals as the Cherries stun the Reds
West Ham manager Slaven Bilić has admitted he is beginning to feel under pressure following his side 5-1 humiliating defeat to Arsenal on Saturday (3 December).
Dec 4, 2016
Slaven Bilic under pressure following humiliating 5-1 defeat to Arsenal
The Gunners dispatched West Ham with relative ease at the Olympic stadium, scoring five goals. Arsene Wenger is curious about Arsenals away form, where they seem to play with more freedom and generally tend to score more goals than at home.
Dec 4, 2016
Wenger wonders why Arsenal perform better away than at home
Arsene Wenger believes Alexis Sanchez has what it takes to become a World Class number nine as the Chilean international led Arsenal to a 5-1 victory at West Ham by scoring a hat-trick.
Dec 4, 2016
Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez can be a world-class number nine
