Sports News
Play
Tennis world number two Novak Djokovic has split with coach Boris Becker after three years together, he announced on 6 December. The Serbian national confirmed their parting on his website and Becker described the decision as mutual. Djokovic won six of his 12 grand slam titles and held all four major titles at the same time under Becker’s guidance. Novak Djokovic lost the number-one spot to Andy Murray in November, after 122 weeks at the top.
Dec 7, 2016
Novak Djokovic splits with coach Boris Becker
Play
Tennis world number two Novak Djokovic has split with coach Boris Becker after three years together, he announced on 6 December. The Serbian national confirmed their parting on his website and Becker described the decision as mutual. Djokovic won six of his 12 grand slam titles and held all four major titles at the same time under Becker’s guidance. Novak Djokovic lost the number-one spot to Andy Murray in November, after 122 weeks at the top.
Dec 7, 2016
Novak Djokovic splits with coach Boris Becker
India vs England 4th Test: Manish Pandey in place of Ajinkya Rahane at Wankhede
Sister pays unique tribute to her brother who died in 2016 Colombia plane crash
India vs England 4th Test: Key players to watch in Mumbai
IPTL 2016 live streaming: Watch Japan Warriors vs Indian Aces on TV, online
Man Utd fans rejoice as Fellaini could exit Red Devils in January 2017
India vs England: Supreme Court allows BCCI to disburse Rs 1.33 crore for last two Test matches
Champions League: Relieved Arsene Wenger praises Lucas Perez as Arsenal top group
Qualifier 2 BPL 2016 live streaming: Bangladesh Premier League – Watch Titans vs Kings live on TV, Online
Cricket news: The likes of Kohli and Stokes will bring fans to stadium, believes Vengsarkar
India vs England 4th Test: What to expect and look forward to in Mumbai
FC Basel vs Arsenal highlights: Lucas Perez hat-trick helps Gunners top group
Novak Djokovic splits up with coach Boris Becker
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream