Novak Djokovic splits with coach Boris Becker

Tennis world number two Novak Djokovic has split with coach Boris Becker after three years together, he announced on 6 December. The Serbian national confirmed their parting on his website and Becker described the decision as mutual. Djokovic won six of his 12 grand slam titles and held all four major titles at the same time under Becker’s guidance. Novak Djokovic lost the number-one spot to Andy Murray in November, after 122 weeks at the top. Dec 7, 2016
