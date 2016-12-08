Sports News
IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua faces American Eric Molina at the Manchester Arena on 10 December. The fight will be Joshuas second defence of his title, after he knocked out Dominic Breazeale in June.
Dec 8, 2016
Anthony Joshua vows to make Eric Molina look like a novice in IBF heavyweight title fight
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will not be sold before their respective contracts run out at the Emirates. Both players have deals that end in June 2018, and are currently involved in lengthy contract negotiations with the North London club.
Dec 8, 2016
Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay at Arsenal for at least 18 months
