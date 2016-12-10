Sports News
Osasuna vs Barcelona live streaming: Watch La Liga football match on TV, online
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 highlights: Brilliant Virat Kohli shuts England out with ridiculous century
Arsenal vs Stoke City live football streaming: Watch Premier League live on TV, online
Arsenal vs Stoke City match prediction: How the Premier League game might transpire
Formula 1 news: Fernando Alonso will not partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season
4th Test live cricket streaming: Watch India vs England on TV, online
Game of Thrones season 7 spoilers: Is UFC star Conor McGregor joining hands with Euron Greyjoy?
Russia doping scandal: Nescafe coffee granules, salt used to tamper urine samples of over 1000 athletes
Play
Manchester United produced a confident performance on 8 December, as they beat Zorya Luhansk 2-0. Needing only a draw to secure themselves a place in the last 32 of the Europa League, goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured what may Man Utds best chance of reaching the Champions League.
Dec 9, 2016
Jose Mourinho praises Mkhitaryan after Man Utd cement Europa League last 32 spot
Australia sweep Chappell Hadlee Trophy 2016; Watch David Warner become the 'Reverend'
MMA stars: Former WWE star CM Punk is ready to get back into the UFC ring again
Dhaka Dynamites defeat Rajshahi Kings to clinch BPL 2016 title
Adjourned yet again! Supreme Court hearing over BCCI vs Lodha now on December 14
La Liga schedule: TV listings, fixtures, date time and venues of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico matches
