Alastair Cook wont make decision now over England captaincy after India thrashing

England cricket captain Alastair Cook wont make a decision about his captaincy while morale is low, he told reporters on 20 December. India pummelled England 4-0 in the Test series, and there have been renewed calls for Cook to hand the captaincy over to Joe Root. One of the major difference between the teams was the quality of the spin bowling, something Cook recognised. Dec 21, 2016
