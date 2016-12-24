Sports News

Antonio Conte: The Chinese market is a danger for all

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that the Chinese football market is dangerous for all clubs, not just Chelsea. The statement comes after the Blues confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Oscar will join Shanghai SIPG for a reported £60m ($74m) in January, and earn a estimated £400,000 a week. Conte went on to say though that the Premier League is in the best in the world. Dec 23, 2016
