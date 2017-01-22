Sports News
Wayne Rooney becomes Manchester United's top scorer. Check out his best goals for the club since 2004 [VIDEO]
Andy Murray knocked out of Australian Open, loses to Mischa Zverev in fourth round
Saina Nehwal Malaysia Masters final live score: Where to follow BWF Grand Prix Gold final
Australian Open results: India's Sania Mirza knocked out of women's doubles
Africa Cup of Nations Day 8 roundup: Ghana qualify for quarters; Egypt score late winner against Uganda
Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori live tennis streaming: Watch Australian Open live on TV, Online
India vs England 3rd ODI match prediction: Whitewash or an Eng win finally?
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Burnley confirmed starting XI and team news
India vs England 3rd ODI match live cricket streaming: Watch Ind vs Eng live online and on TV
Andy Murray vs Mischa Zverev live streaming: Watch Australian Open 4th round live on TV, online
Watch Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen live: Bellator 170 live streaming, TV information
Premier League (EPL) results: Wayne Rooney breaks Manchester United record as Liverpool go down to Swansea
Milan vs Napoli 2017 live streaming: Watch Serie A live online, on TV
India vs England 3rd ODI confirmed playing XI, team news and pitch conditions
