Former England and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has heaped praise on his former teammate Wayne Rooney, calling him a “great player”. Rooney recently surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s scoring record for United, and is now the record scorer and captain for both his club and country.
Jan 25, 2017
Michael Owen hails ‘great player’ Wayne Rooney after breaking Manchester United scoring record
New Formula One chief Chase Carey has outlined plans for expansion in the U.S. and said the sport needs to evolve and become more interactive with fans, adding that former chief Bernie Ecclestone still has a role to play in advising the new owners.
Jan 25, 2017
New Formula 1 boss Chase Carey vows to build audience through tech
Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has backed the London club to win the Premier League title. Chelsea are eight points clear in the league, and recently equalled the record for most consecutive wins in the Premier League with 14. Ballack also said that he believes striker Diego Costa should not take a big money move to the Chinese league, after the Spaniard was linked with a transfer to Asia.
Jan 25, 2017
Germany legend Michael Ballack backs former club Chelsea for Premier League title
