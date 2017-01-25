Sports News

Germany legend Michael Ballack backs former club Chelsea for Premier League title

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has backed the London club to win the Premier League title. Chelsea are eight points clear in the league, and recently equalled the record for most consecutive wins in the Premier League with 14. Ballack also said that he believes striker Diego Costa should not take a big money move to the Chinese league, after the Spaniard was linked with a transfer to Asia. Jan 25, 2017
