Sports News

Steven Gerrard excited to be back at Liverpool in coaching role Play

Steven Gerrard excited to be back at Liverpool in coaching role

Ex-England and Liverpool player Steven Gerrard he is blessed and lucky to have Jurgen Klopp as mentor, as the 36-year-old moves into full-time coaching. Gerrard was a star player for Liverpool during his playing career, having inspired them to win the Champions League in 2005 and also a success in the FA Cup a year later. Jan 27, 2017
