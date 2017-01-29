Sports News

Rafael Nadal will be competing against Roger Federer in the Australian Open final.The players have played against each other 34 times since 2004. Nadal has won 23 times and Federer 11. But Federer is playing his 18th grand slam final while Nadal is on his 15th.Nadal’s last grand slam victory was 2014, Federer’s already in 2012.In their last match against each other Federer won in 2015. Jan 28, 2017
