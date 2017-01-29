Sports News
Australian Open : Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig lose in mixed doubles final
You can't prepare for a style like me, Conor McGregor warns Mayweather
India vs England 2nd T20 confirmed playing XI and team news
Afcon 2017: Senegal crash out as Cameroon and Burkina Faso progress to semifinals
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal live streaming: Watch 2017 Australian Open final on TV, online
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: The greatest rivalry to burn bright once again under Aus Open lights
Sania Mirza Aus Open mixed doubles final live streaming: Watch Sania-Dodig vs Spears-Cabal on TV, online
WWE Royal Rumble 2017 schedule: Matches, TV guide, date, time, venue
Senegal vs Cameroon Afcon 2017 live football streaming: Watch Africa Cup of Nations live on TV, Online
2017 MotoGP calendar confirmed; Grand Prix schedule, race dates, venue and circuit details
FA Cup results: Liverpool's nightmare 2017 continues as Wolves stun Premier League heavyweights
Rafael Nadal will be competing against Roger Federer in the Australian Open final.The players have played against each other 34 times since 2004. Nadal has won 23 times and Federer 11. But Federer is playing his 18th grand slam final while Nadal is on his 15th.Nadal’s last grand slam victory was 2014, Federer’s already in 2012.In their last match against each other Federer won in 2015.
Jan 28, 2017
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: The greatest tennis rivalry of all time
Southampton vs Arsenal live streaming: Watch FA Cup 2017 live online, on TV
Australian Open final: Feel like I've come full circle, says record-make Serena Williams after win over sister Venus
