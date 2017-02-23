Sports News

Wayne Rooney has not travelled with the Manchester United squad for Wednesdays Europa league game against French side St Etienne and could miss Sundays League Cup final against Southampton at Wembley, manager Jose Mourinho said on 21 February 21. Rooney, Uniteds all-time top scorer, has not played since the start of February. Feb 22, 2017
