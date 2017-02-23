Sports News
Champions League results: Vardy keeps Leicester alive against Sevilla; Juventus in complete control over Porto
St-Etienne vs Manchester United highlights: Watch as Mourinho's team ease into Europa League last 16
India vs Australia 1st Test live streaming: Watch Ind vs Aus cricket match on TV, online
Porto vs Juventus 2017 live football streaming: Watch UEFA Champions League live online, on TV
Liverpool, Real Madrid eye German youngster Julian Brandt: Which team is better for the youngster?
Saint-Etienne vs Manchester United live streaming (Feb 22): Watch Europa League live online, on TV
Sevilla vs Leicester City live football streaming: Watch Champions League live on TV, Online – February 22
India vs Australia 1st Test team news and confirmed playing XI
Lewis Hamilton says has no problem with Valtteri Bottas or Mercedes; chooses top three helmet designs
Play
Manchester City manger Pep Guardiola has praised his sides desire to win and improve after beating Monaco 5-3 in a thrilling Champions league match on 21 February. City have a two-goal advantage ahead of the return on March 15.
Feb 22, 2017
Man Citys Pep Guardiola praises team after thrilling Champions League win
Play
Wayne Rooney has not travelled with the Manchester United squad for Wednesdays Europa league game against French side St Etienne and could miss Sundays League Cup final against Southampton at Wembley, manager Jose Mourinho said on 21 February 21. Rooney, Uniteds all-time top scorer, has not played since the start of February.
Feb 22, 2017
Mourinho cant guarantee Wayne Rooney will stay at Manchester United
Lionel Messi contract extension: FC Barcelona star's renewal already done?
Valencia vs Real Madrid live football streaming: Watch La Liga live on Tv, Online – February 22
UFC's 'Black Beast' teases Ronda Rousey after knocking out her boyfriend!
