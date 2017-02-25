Sports News
Live Streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3: Watch Ind vs Aus match action on TV, online
Only 298 days on from winning the Premiere League Claudio Ranieri was sacked as manager of Leicester City on 23 February, and his assistant - now acting manager - Craig Shakespreare has denied claims Ranieri was dropped after losing the dressing room. Shakespeare was addressing the press ahead of Leicester vs Liverpool on 27 February, as the Foxes require some much-needed points as they sit one point above the relegation zone.
Feb 24, 2017
Leicester acting manager Craig Shakespeare denies claims Claudio Ranieri lost the dressing room
IBTimes UK interviews boxer Nathanael Wilson to learn more about his big screen debut in biographical film Michael in which he plays the role of his father Chris Eubank.
Feb 24, 2017
Nathanael Wilson interview: Chris Eubanks son buries hatchet to play his dad in Michael Watson biopic
Raneri was unceremoniously sacked by Leicester on 23 February, just 298 days after winning the Premier League. As the Foxes look for a new boss, IBTimes UK looks at the favourites to replace the Italian.
Feb 24, 2017
Who could replace Claudio Ranieri as Leicester City manager?
Bellator MMA files lawsuit against UFC to protect confidential information
Brazil Open 2017: Rescue dogs acting as ball boys to steal the limelight and people's hearts... again! [PHOTOS]
India vs Australia 1st Test highlights: Aus twist the knife after stunning Ind batting collapse
Europa League round of 16 draw live streaming: Watch Manchester United, Lyon and Roma learn who they'll play
Barcelona Under-19 player Jordi Mboula has channelled his club mate Lionel Messi, and scored a wonder goal for the Catalan club. Congo-born Mboula was playing against Borussia Dortmund in the Uefa Youth League on 21 February.
Feb 24, 2017
The new Messi? Barcelona youngster Jordi Mboula scores wonder goal
Europa League round of 16 draw: Manchester United to face Rostov; Lyon vs Roma is the big attraction
Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 live streaming on Friday: Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United live on TV, Online
