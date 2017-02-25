Sports News

Only 298 days on from winning the Premiere League Claudio Ranieri was sacked as manager of Leicester City on 23 February, and his assistant - now acting manager - Craig Shakespreare has denied claims Ranieri was dropped after losing the dressing room. Shakespeare was addressing the press ahead of Leicester vs Liverpool on 27 February, as the Foxes require some much-needed points as they sit one point above the relegation zone. Feb 24, 2017
