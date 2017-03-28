Sports News
Watch Video: Forget sledging, these LOL moments from India-Australia series were EPIC
Virat Kohli says Australian cricketers are no longer friends even as Steve Smith apologises after heated Test series
Iceland celebrated their Euro 2016 victory against England way too HARD!
Chelsea lead the race for in-demand Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk
Real Madrid to bid £100 million in the hopes of landing Chelsea's Eden Hazard
Miami Open 2017 live streaming: Watch Rafael Nadal vs Nicolas Mahut live tennis on TV, Online (Tuesday)
Sex tape, so? Alberto del Rio announces he is marrying WWE diva Paige; reveals date
India vs Australia Test series: Steve Smith scores the most; Ravindra Jadeja takes most wickets – all the stats you need to know
India beat Australia in 'great Test series:' Cricket legends congratulate Virat Kohli's unit on Twitter
India vs Myanmar football 2017 live: Watch AFC Asian Cup qualifiers online, on TV
The best Test series in recent memory - take a bow India and Australia
India vs Australia Test series: Complete review, as Virat Kohli's team reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India vs Australia 4th Test: Mr.Consistent, Rahane the captain, Wow Umesh and brilliant Dharamsala
Formula one news: Lewis Hamilton more determined than ever to win F1 title this season
