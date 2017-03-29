Sports News
UIDAI blacklists for 10 years centre that leaked cricketer MS Dhoni's Aadhaar details
Jose Mourinho wants to raid North London for this England international in the summer transfer window
See how Indian MPs are kicking off Mission XI Million initiative to spread football to all parts of the country [VIDEOS]
Sell Alexis Sanchez to Chelsea and Arsenal will become an even bigger joke
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli out for the entire season for RCB? If not, when will he play?
Video technology used in France vs Spain friendly: How does the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) work?
Virat Kohli not being childish or silly, just telling Australia enough is enough
FIFA South American World Cup qualifiers results: Argentina crash to Bolivia without Messi as Brazil qualify
Series won but 'friends lost': Virat Kohli needs to grow up; why did he take Australia's mind game so seriously?
World Cup 2018 qualifiers live streaming: Watch Brazil vs Paraguay football live on TV, Online (Tuesday)
Bolivia vs Argentina live streaming: Watch 2018 World Cup qualifier online, on TV
Roger Federer vs Roberto Bautista live: Watch Miami Open 2017 tennis on TV, online
A friendly match between the Ivory Coast and Senegal in Paris on 27 March was abandoned after fans invaded the pitch.The source of this video, l’Equipe journalist Herve Penot, first reported disturbances during the first half. The start of the second half was then delayed, with video showing security staff removing a number of people from the pitch.The game continued, but was abandoned after 88 minutes when, as seen in the footage, larger numbers gained the field and the track around it.
Mar 28, 2017
Fans invade pitch halting friendly match between Senegal and Ivory Coast
LIVE streaming: France vs Spain 2017 — Watch football friendly online
