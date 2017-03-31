Sports News
Arsene Wenger treating Arsenal like his own little plaything by delaying announcement on future
Arsene Wenger and Arsenal do not care about the fans, says Arsenal legend
Ben Stokes reveals his plans for IPL 2017; Rising Pune's opponents be warned!
Ronda Rousey as a 'Paul Heyman girl'? Pro-wrestling legend welcomes her in WWE
Miami Open tennis 2017 live streaming: Watch Alexander Zverev vs Nick Kyrgios live on TV, Online
What do initial rounds of Formula 1, MotoGP and WRC hint at for rest of the season?
Viral video of leg press gone horribly wrong: Why acting 'cool' on leg day in gym is a pathetic idea
IPL 2017 Mumbai Indians team preview: Full squad, key players, predictions and all you need to know
Is this how Donald Trump can raise his ratings through WWE WrestleMania 33?
Miami Open tennis 2017 live streaming: Watch Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych live on TV, Online (Thursday)
Arsene Wenger says his future is not yet sorted out; Arsenal fans to continue protests
There was a brief moment of confusion for Bastian Schweinsteiger on 29 March, during his introduction to his new team Chicago Fire. The German midfielder was asked by a reporter if he felt the Fire might make it to the World Cup now he was in the squad. Chicago, a huge sports town for ice hockey, football, basketball and baseball is known for its sports fanatics but maybe Major League Soccer knowledge has not quite hit its stride in the Windy City.
Mar 30, 2017
Watch awkward moment Bastian Schweinsteiger is asked about Chicago Fires World Cup chances
Arsene Wenger wasn’t giving anything away when asked about his future saying is not important and wants to focus on his team.
Mar 30, 2017
Arsene Wenger coy about his future at Arsenal
