Premier League results: Crystal Palace stun Chelsea as Tottenham close gap on leaders; Leicester City continue revival
With no KL Rahul and Virat Kohli missing out from the initial stages of the tournament, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Shane Watson will be crucial for RCB's batting.
Apr 2, 2017
IPL 2017: Shane Watson could open alongside Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bangalore
Benfica vs Porto live streaming: Watch 2017 Portuguese league match online
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin: India Open 2017 badminton final schedule, TV guide
EPL results: Coutinho dazzles as Liverpool overpower Everton in Merseyside derby
Federer vs Nadal Miami Open 2017 tennis final schedule: Date, time, TV guide, venue
Mohun Bagan vs BFC live: Watch I-League 2017 match in Kolkata on TV
BCCI finally reveals if Ashwin, Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jadeja are playing IPL 2017
Pusarla Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun live: Watch India Open 2017 badminton online
IPL 2017 RCB preview: Predictions, full squad, auction buys, key players - all you need to know
Liverpool vs Everton live football streaming: Watch EPL Merseyside derby on TV, online (April 1)
Manchester United vs West Brom starting XI: Team news for English Premier League game
Liverpool vs Everton team news: Starting XI for both teams in the EPL Merseyside derby
Tiger Woods to miss the US Masters again, another injury ruins American's hopes
