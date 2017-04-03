Sports News
Sunrisers Hyderabad ropes in Ultratech, Reliance Jio, others as sponsors for IPL 10
Twitter reacts as The Undertaker ends his wrestling career after loss to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33
The future of Gibraltar, a British outpost on Spains southern tip, has become the first major dispute of Brexit negotiations since Prime Minister Theresa May filed the formal divorce papers on March 29. Boris Johnson, UK Foreign Secretary, says Gibraltars sovereignty will not change without Britains consent on April 3.
Apr 3, 2017
Gibraltars sovereignty will stay unchanged says UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
Under-pressure Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger called the fans fantastic and absolutely sensational during the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on 2 April, despite more calls for him to leave the club. Wenger claimed that his side started with high levels of anxiety, which lead to Leroy Sanes opener, but went on to say it was the fans that motivated his side to come from behind twice to end up drawing the game.
Apr 3, 2017
Arsene Wenger hails Arsenal fans support despite protests
The Spaniard believes his side should have been awarded a late penalty during the match at the Emirates Stadium on 2 April.
Apr 3, 2017
Pep Guardiola laments late penalty decision in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal
Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik weds wrestler Satyawart Kadian
IPL 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders team preview: Full squad, key players, predictions and all you need to know
John Cena-Nikki Bella engagement at WrestleMania: This is how the wrestler went down on his knees [VIDEO]
IPL 2017: Here's to a perfect 10 for an imperfect, yet impossible to ignore tournament
Lexi Thompson misses chance to win second major title as TV viewer informs officials of 1-inch ball placement error
Watch Video: Sachin Tendulkar's debut song with Sonu Nigam breaks the internet
IPL 2017: Does IPL stand for Injured Players List this season? Here is a look at injured players in all teams
Formula One to ditch turbo hybrid power units and bring back noisier engines by 2021
IPL 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) preview: Full squad, prediction, auction buys, key players - all you need to know
