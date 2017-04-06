Sports News

David Moyes surprised by reaction to altercation with BBC journalist Vicki Sparks Play

David Moyes surprised by reaction to altercation with BBC journalist Vicki Sparks

Sunderland manager David Moyes told reporters on 4 April he was surprised by the coverage relating to his altercation with BBC journalist Vicki Sparks. Moyes is said to have reached out to Sparks - who did not submit a complaint - a day after the interview and issued a full apology that was accepted by both the freelance reporter and the BBC. Apr 5, 2017
Prev 343 344 345 346 347 348 349 350 351 352 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR