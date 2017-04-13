Sports News
The English midfielder did get nominated for the Young Player of the Year, but did not make the shortlist for the top prize.
Apr 13, 2017
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino thinks Dele Alli should have been nominated for PFA Player of the Year
Sindhu vs Marin Singapore Open 2017 (April 14): Schedule, TV guide, time
WATCH Europa League match live: Anderlecht vs Manchester United live streaming, TV info
Arsenal set to break the bank and offer Alexis Sanchez £300,000 a week
Miesha Tate leaks: After WWE's Paige, UFC star's nude photos leaked online
Rafael Nadal hoping to get back into top four with good performances in clay court season
They gathered in the Kurdish town of Koya for the match.
Apr 13, 2017
Mosul girls who fled Islamic State find confidence with football: Its not just for men
Reliance Jio steals Vodafone's thunder in IPL 2017 match at Wankhede, Mumbai [PHOTOS]
Gautam Gambhir bleeds blue, but this time for an Indian jawan being kicked and slapped in J&K
Animals at Werribee Open Range Zoo in Victoria enjoyed their first Easter treats on 13 April, after keepers gave them special piñatas and eggs to play with.
Apr 13, 2017
Lion cubs, monkeys and meerkats enjoy Easter treats at Australian zoo
Spanish officers used riot gear, batons and police vehicles to break up the large crowd of rowdy Leicester supporters in Plaza Mayor, ahead of the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on 12 April. The Foxes went on to lose the game 1-0 in the Spanish capital.
Apr 13, 2017
Shocking footage of heavy handed riot police and Leicester City fans in Madrid
Fernando Alonso wants to prove he is a complete racer, targeting wins at Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans 24 Hours
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni vs Sourav Ganguly – RPS star needs a big innings against Gujarat Lions to silence his critics
IPL 2017: Should Chris Gayle be dropped again for RCB vs Mumbai Indians match?
