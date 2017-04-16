Sports News
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Gujarat Lions (GL) confirmed team news and playing XI
Play
Star Wars Battlefront 2 is the sequel to DICEs 2015 online shooter. This time around the action is spread across all three eras of Star Wars movies: the original, prequel and current sequel trilogies. There will also be a single player campaign for the first time, the most requested feature following the first game. Characters Rey and Kylo Ren from the current series of films can be seen, as well as Darth Maul from the prequels and Yoda from the original films. We also see locations including Endor, Hoth, Starkiller Base and what appears to be the Naboo Palace from Episode 1. The game is set for release later this year on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Apr 16, 2017
Star Wars Battlefront 2 announcement trailer (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2017 match highlights: DD too strong at home for KXIP
IPL 2017 highlights: Watch video as Uthappa, spinners lead KKR to easy win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream: Watch La Liga 2017 match online
IPL 10 LIVE: Watch (Delhi) DD vs KXIP (Punjab) on TV, live streams - April 15
Poila Baisakh 2017: KKR, Mohun Bagan wish Subho Noboborsho 1424; watch Bar Puja celebrations
Inter Milan vs AC Milan live: Milan derby 2017 live streaming, TV info
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2017 live streaming and TV information
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) team news and confirmed playing XI
IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match prediction
IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) confirmed playing XI and team news
IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions vs RPS highlights – Watch Andrew Tye and GL batsmen shine to beat Steve Smith's side
WATCH Andrew Tye's hat-trick: Gujarat Lions' pacer shines in IPL debut against RPS, takes five wickets
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains