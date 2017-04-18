Sports News

Craig Shakespeare: Leicester arent here to make the numbers up

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has said that Leicester will be going for the win when they play Atletico Madrid in their Champions League game. Leicester are 1-0 down on aggregate after Antoine Griezmanns controversial penalty in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinal match. Apr 18, 2017
