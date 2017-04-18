Sports News
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has said that Leicester will be going for the win when they play Atletico Madrid in their Champions League game. Leicester are 1-0 down on aggregate after Antoine Griezmanns controversial penalty in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinal match.
Apr 18, 2017
Craig Shakespeare: Leicester arent here to make the numbers up
Seagulls players including Czech midfielder Jiří Skalák were seen being carried aloft through the streets of Brighton on 17 April, after the south coast club gained promotion back to the Premier League. Brighton were last in the top division of English football in 1983 - before it was the Premier League.
Apr 18, 2017
Brighton and Hove Albion players celebrate with fans after historic promotion to Premier League
Actor Gemma Arterton spoke to IBTimes UK ahead of the release of her latest film, Their Finest. The movie tells the story of Catrin Cole, a female screenwriter hired by the government during the Second World War to create a propaganda film to boost public morale.
Apr 18, 2017
Gemma Arterton: There are so many stories about women and girls that haven’t been told
