Tributes pour in for Ugo Ehiogu from football stars on social media Play

Tottenham Hotspur Under-23 coach and former England international Ugo Ehiogu has died aged 44. The former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and England defender was rushed to hospital after collapsing at the clubs training ground on Thursday (20 April) afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest. The former defender received immediate treatment at the clubs training facilities in Enfield before being transferred to hospital in an ambulance. He passed away in the early hours of Friday morning. Apr 21, 2017
