Arsene Wenger has said he has no plans to work alongside a director of football at Arsenal, with the Frenchman querying what the title even means during a press conference on 9 May. Reports that Arsenal are seeking to instigate some sizeable changes to the clubs hierarchical structure have been circulating for weeks, with the addition of a sporting director said to be a particular priority for chief executive Ivan Gazidis. May 9, 2017
