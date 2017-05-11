Sports News

Scientists in the US have created a 3D printed bionic skin that could let robots feel. The stretchable electronic fabric can be printed onto a device and, potentially in the future, directly onto human skin. This could pave the way for wearable technology that could be used to monitor soldiers in the field, for example. Researchers say the next step will be to print onto a body, adding that the possibilities for the future are endless. May 11, 2017
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, the clubs record scorer, spoke to reporters on 10 May, as the club prepared to play the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo. Rooney played against Arsenal and is fit to face Celta but his future looks uncertain after a frustrating and injury-hit season in which he has scored only seven goals. May 11, 2017
