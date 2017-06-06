Sports News

Giant zip line installed on Pariss Eiffel Tower for French Open Play

During the French Open volunteers can leap from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower to experience the speed of a smashed tennis ball. Whizzing down at 90km/h, thrill seekers are suspended 115m from the ground before landing in the Champs de Mars, next to the Perrier Village where spectators will be able to follow tennis matches on a big screen throughout the week. Jun 5, 2017
