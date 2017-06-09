Sports News
Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand vs Bangladesh confirmed team news and playing XI
India vs Sri Lanka: CT 2017 Group B just got interesting folks!
Jammu and Kashmir gets Rs 200 crore boost for sports development
WWE: Return of the Undertaker! Why the speculations have started again
Gabbar is back! Shikhar Dhawan's Champions Trophy love affair rumbles on
Canadian Grand Prix: no Honda upgrades, bad news for Alonso and McLaren
Rohan Bopanna wins French Open mixed doubles title, becomes fourth Indian to clinch grand slam title
UFC news: Michael Bisping wants final fight in England before he retires
Virat Kohli is the highest-paid player in world cricket, makes it to Forbes list
Dani Alves in a shock move to Manchester United? Antonio Valencia could be set for mega competition
Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova live streaming: Watch French Open semi-finals live online and on TV
Mixed Doubles tennis final live: Watch Bopanna/Gabriela vs Farah/Anna-Lena French Open 2017 online, on TV
Play
A moment of magic was the difference in the British and Irish Lions 22-16 loss to the Auckland Blues on Wednesday (7 June). Ihaia West scooted away for a 75th minute try after two brilliant offloads by Steven Luatua and Sonny Bill Williams to give the Auckland Blues the victory at Eden Park.
Jun 8, 2017
Moment of magic spurs Lions to improve
Play
Fires in the countryside east of Cape Town forced evacuations, including in the popular resort town of Knysna, on June 7, local media reported. Video posted to a social media website showed a building in Knysna burning while flames engulfed the hillsides around the town.
Jun 8, 2017
Fires near Cape Town force evacuations
