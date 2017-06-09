Sports News

Moment of magic spurs Lions to improve

A moment of magic was the difference in the British and Irish Lions 22-16 loss to the Auckland Blues on Wednesday (7 June). Ihaia West scooted away for a 75th minute try after two brilliant offloads by Steven Luatua and Sonny Bill Williams to give the Auckland Blues the victory at Eden Park. Jun 8, 2017
Fires near Cape Town force evacuations

Fires in the countryside east of Cape Town forced evacuations, including in the popular resort town of Knysna, on June 7, local media reported. Video posted to a social media website showed a building in Knysna burning while flames engulfed the hillsides around the town. Jun 8, 2017
