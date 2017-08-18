Sports News
Here is a complete look at all the needed information including TV listings, date and time for the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series.
Aug 18, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka ODI series schedule: Watch live on TV; date, time for all 5 matches
Australia have plenty of IPL experience in their ODI and T20 squad, which will help them shine against India. However, Australia will have to do without the services of Mitchell Starc.
Aug 18, 2017
Australia announce ODI, T20 squad for India, and Virat Kohli needs to fear Steve Smith's men
Real Madrid are looking to sign Manchester United's De Gea as the Spanish giants do not feel the need to sign Kylian Mbappe.
Aug 18, 2017
Real Madrid want David De Gea: Too late for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho to sell him?
Following the attack, FC Barcelona have decided that the players will be wearing black arm bands when they play Real Betis on Sunday.
Aug 18, 2017
Barcelona terror attack: Messi, Ronaldo, Nadal among other stars condemn deadly act
A look back at the worst terror attacks since 2015.
Aug 18, 2017
From Paris to Barcelona: A look back at Europes worst terror attacks since 2015
The richest man in Africa, with a net worth of $13 billion, wants to sack Arsene Wenger the moment he becomes the owner of Arsenal.
Aug 17, 2017
African billionaire Aliko Dangote planning sensational takeover of Arsenal
Jinder Mahal has revealed his ambition, but will he be the WWE Champion after his match against Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam 2017?
Aug 17, 2017
Jinder, like Vijender: WWE Champion wants to defend title in India
All the big guns are in action again, with more goals and thrilling matches expected as the Premier League heads into the second weekend
Aug 17, 2017
EPL Week 2 schedule: TV guide, dates, venues, time - all you need to know
Indian sports fans should know the journey of the Indian athletes towards 37 medals in Canada. Check out these facts...
Aug 17, 2017
World Dwarf Games 2017: Know about India's rocky ride to win 15 gold medals
Does Pakistan love controversy? Umar Akmal claims coach Mickey Arthur abused him
The current No 1 choice goalkeeper of the Indian football team has left Stabaek FC, for his first-ever stint in the Indian Super League.
Aug 17, 2017
Bengaluru FC sign Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ahead of ISL 2017
The Yo-Yo endurance test will surely help India in becoming a fitter side in world cricket.
Aug 17, 2017
What is Yo-Yo endurance test? India captain Virat Kohli has mastered it, Yuvraj a failure
Will Alexis Sanchez play? Should I pick Harry Kane? Who is the best player as captain for GW 2? All the answers have been provided for you.
Aug 17, 2017
Fantasy Premier League GW 2 tips, suggestions: Injury list and which striker to buy
Manchester United target Jose Mourinho's favourite winger in cheeky bid
