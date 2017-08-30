Sports News
Liverpool fans will keep a close eye on Virgil Van Dijk, Thomas Lemar and Philippe Coutinho transfers.
Aug 30, 2017
Liverpool's countdown to transfer deadline day: Van Dijk, Lemar and Coutinho; what will happen?
Mumbai rains did not spare anyone in the city, and even the wealthy people of the city had to suffer. Read to know more about it.
Aug 30, 2017
Mumbai rains: Has Lara Dutta annoyed Mahesh Bhupathi? Here is what happened
Riyad Mahrez had handed a transfer request some weeks ago, but the Leicester City playmaker has not moved to any club so far. Can Mourinho somehow convince the Manchester United board to sign the Algerian?
Aug 30, 2017
Riyad Mahrez to Manchester United? Problems arise as Mourinho wants Algerian, board says no
India women's cricket team wicketkeeper, Verma, tells IBTimes India that she bettered her wicketkeeping skills by watching videos of Australian great Adam Gilchrist. Read on for more.
Aug 30, 2017
MS Dhoni best in the business, Adam Gilchrist favourite: India wicketkeeper Sushma Verma
Two ODIs and a T20I are due to be played between India and Srilanka, with another series scheduled for later this 2017. Question is if anyone will watch the matches anymore.
Aug 29, 2017
Sri Lanka cricket selectors quit: Even a legend like Sanath Jayasuriya is embarrassed
Canada's Genie Bouchard has not had a very impressive campaign prior to the US Open, but she is tipped to win against Rodina on Tuesday August 29.
Aug 29, 2017
Eugenie Bouchard vs Evgeniya Rodina live: Watch US Open 2017 tennis on TV, online
Check out how to watch Nadal's US Open opener against world number 85 Lajovic on TV, online on Tuesday, August 29.
Aug 29, 2017
Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic, US Open 2017: Live streaming, TV coverage & start time
Despite the signings of Tiemoué Bakayoko and Alvaro Morato this summer, Antonio Conte knows he has unfinished business. What can he do by August 31?
Aug 29, 2017
Countdown to Transfer Deadline Day: Who are Chelsea targeting, can they sign them?
Roger Federer is a huge favourite in the US Open with big guns like Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic missing out.
Aug 29, 2017
Roger Federer US Open 2017 live streaming: Watch first round match live on TV, Online
The fundraiser for flood-affected children in Sri Lanka was scheduled to be played on September 8, but it has now been pushed to a later date due to non-availability of key Sri Lankan players.
Aug 29, 2017
India, Pakistan cricketers set to feature for World XI in Sri Lanka charity match
Mysterious codes, possibly made available by the main broadcaster to crackdown on illegal streaming, appeared during the fight on Saturday August 26.
Aug 29, 2017
Did you stream the Mayweather McGregor fight on Facebook live? Here's some bad news
PV Sindhu, Pullela Gopichand laud PM Modi on National Sports Day
Manchester United have made three signings, Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic, but fans are still awaiting their promised fourth signing.
Aug 29, 2017
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale as fourth signing? No Ivan Perisic, complicates matters for Manchester United
India's Amit Panghal (49kg), Kavinder Bisht (52kg) and Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) will be in quarter-final action in Hamburg on Tuesday, August 29.
Aug 29, 2017
World Boxing Championships quarter-final live stream: Watch Indian boxers in action online
