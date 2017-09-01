Sports News

Sir Alex Ferguson is not impressed with the current transfer window Play

Sir Alex Ferguson is not impressed with the current transfer window

Former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson has called for the transfer window to be shortened. Speaking at Uefa headquarters in Switzerland in his capacity as an adviser to European footballs governing body, Ferguson said that leaving the window open at the start of the season allowed clubs to panic buy, and should be stopped. Aug 31, 2017
Prev 177 178 179 180 181 182 183 184 185 186 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR