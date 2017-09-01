Play
All you need to know about the seven teams, including the one new team, playing in the fifth edition of the intra-state Twenty20 competition.
Sep 1, 2017
Sports News
Czech Republic vs Germany football live streaming: Watch World Cup qualifiers live on TV, Online
Here is all you need to know about Duleep Trophy 2017, where some big names and youngsters will be seen in action.
Sep 1, 2017
Duleep Trophy 2017: Full schedule and India Red, Green, Blue squads
Last season's runners-up Hubli take on Belgavi in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, September 1.
Sep 1, 2017
Hubli Tigers vs Belagavi Panthers, KPL 2017: Live streaming, TV coverage and team news
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who made an impressive start to his Test career in Sri Lanka recently, can be India's Adam Gilchrist, says former wicketkeeper Kiran More.
Sep 1, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Hardik Pandya can be India's Adam Gilchrist in Tests, says Kiran More
Wildcard entrant Sharapova takes on world number 139 Sofia Kenin of the US in the third-round outing on Friday, September 1.
Sep 1, 2017
Maria Sharapova US open 2017 3rd round: Live streaming, TV coverage and start time
Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly become a dad this October as Georgina Rodriguez is said to be seven months pregnant.
Sep 1, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off her baby bulge (Photo)
PSG have mentioned that they have signed the teenage striker on loan deal only with an option to make it permanent. Check out what the carefully-worded statement means for PSG.
Sep 1, 2017
Kylian Mbappe joins PSG on loan: Why French giants did not sign striker on permanent deal
Chelsea were one of the busiest teams on transfer deadline day, signing Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater.
Sep 1, 2017
Transfer window: Manchester United and City big winners, but what about Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool?
Watch: India cricketer Ambati Rayudu gets in a street fight in Hyderabad [Video]
If there was a time machine that could bring these players back to their peak on August 31, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United would have immediately pounced on them.
Aug 31, 2017
Transfer Deadline Day: 5 retired footballers we'd love to see these clubs re-sign
Federer and Nadal, who had contrasting opening-round wins, will be in action on Thursday, August 31.
Aug 31, 2017
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal US Open 2017 2nd round: Live streaming, TV coverage & start time
The India captain scored his seventh hundred against the island nation, which played a huge role in helping the Men in Blue go 4-0 up in the series.
Aug 31, 2017
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma shine as India trump Sri Lanka in 4th ODI
Former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson has called for the transfer window to be shortened. Speaking at Uefa headquarters in Switzerland in his capacity as an adviser to European footballs governing body, Ferguson said that leaving the window open at the start of the season allowed clubs to panic buy, and should be stopped.
Aug 31, 2017
Sir Alex Ferguson is not impressed with the current transfer window
Ahead of the Dhoni's 300th ODI in Colombo, Zaheer Khan, who was part of the commentary panel, replied to Sunil Gavaskar's query on whether the pacer had seen the former India captain angry in the dressing room.
Aug 31, 2017
Has MS Dhoni ever lost his cool in the dressing room? Close friend reveals the truth
