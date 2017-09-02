Sports News
Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Malinga, KL Rahul and more posed in a selfie that is going viral. Check it out.
Sep 2, 2017
No wins, no worries! Lasith Malinga's moments with Team India at gala dinner [Photos]
India eye their first-ever ODI series whitewash in Sri Lanka as the two teams will play the fifth and final match of the series in Colombo on Sunday, September 3.
Sep 2, 2017
Preview: India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI in Colombo on September 3
'Any Tom, Dick and Harry' can keep wickets to fastest bowler in world: Syed Kirmani
Kohli needs a ton in the fifth and final ODI of the five-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday, September 3, to match this momentous record of the Australian great.
Sep 2, 2017
Can Virat Kohli equal Ricky Ponting's record in 5th ODI vs Sri Lanka?
Serena Williams' arch rival hopes American star's baby girl does not take up tennis
KV Siddharth's unbeaten 61 helped Hubli gun down a target of 129 against Belagavi on Friday, September 1.
Sep 2, 2017
KPL 2017: Hubli Tigers outclass Belagavi Panthers to begin campaign on a high
This transfer season had some very weird announcements. Here are some particularly bizarre ways player transfers were announced.
Sep 1, 2017
The weirdest transfer announcements of 2017
The serial burglar who tried to steal West Ham striker Andy Carrolls watch during a motorbike robbery has been jailed for 11 years. CCTV footage shows Carroll driving a jeep whilst being pursued by the robbers on motorbikes.
Sep 1, 2017
Watch West Hams Andy Carroll speed through oncoming traffic escaping motorbike robbers
Former Manchester United star Rooney, who joined Everton this summer, was drunk driving his Volkswagen Beetle car on the wee hours of Thursday night.
Sep 1, 2017
Wayne Rooney arrested: Court date set for Sept 18 - day after Manchester United vs Everton match
England are big favourites to win the European qualifiers match against Malta, but can the out-of-form Joe Hart get a clean sheet?
Sep 1, 2017
Malta vs England football live streaming: Watch World Cup Qualifying match on TV, online
The Premier League Clubs have spent a record amount of money on new players this transfer window, with an estimated $1.9bn being spent. Here are the five most expensive players to be be bought.
Sep 1, 2017
Five biggest Premier League transfer deals of 2017
Sachin Tendulkar fans are not happy with BCCI, Shardul Thakur. Here's why
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was described as a "father figure" by former wicketkeeper Kiran More. According to the ex-stumper, Dhoni is good enough to play in the 2019 World Cup in England.
Sep 1, 2017
India need 'father figure' MS Dhoni at 2019 World Cup: Kiran More
Not Manchester United or Liverpool, but the mid-table Premier League clubs have made some sensational signings this summer. Have a look...
Sep 1, 2017
Summer transfers round-up: Top 5 deals made by Premier League clubs this 2017
