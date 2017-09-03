Play
India rode on captain Virat Kohli's 30th ODI century and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's maiden five-for to beat Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI by six wickets and complete a 5-0 clean-sweep of the ODI series.
Sep 3, 2017
Sports News
Sharapova faces last year's quarter-finalist Anastasija Sevastova in a tricky fourth-round encounter on Sunday, September 3.
Sep 3, 2017
Maria Sharapova vs Anastasija Sevastova, US Open 2017: Live streaming, TV coverage & start time
After losing the first Test by 20 runs, Australia will battle to save the two-match Test series against Bangladesh when the final match starts in Chittagong on Monday, September 4.
Sep 3, 2017
Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test: Live streaming, TV coverage & team news
IPL media rights live feed: Here is how BCCI plans to make bidding process transparent
Full list of players featuring in Pakistan vs ICC World XI in September
Can Sebastian Vettel catch Lewis Hamilton? The German will start the Italian Grand Prix on sixth place.
Sep 3, 2017
Formula 1 2017 live streaming: Watch Italian Grand Prix live on TV, Online
India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI live stream: Confirmed team news & pitch conditions
Karun Nair's Mysuru Warriors defeated newbies Bengaluru Blasters by 38 runs in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 2.
Sep 3, 2017
KPL 2017: Mysuru thump Bengaluru in rain-affected match at Chinnaswamy
Spain vs Italy football live: European qualifiers live streaming in India, TV channel
Shikhar Dhawan out of Sri Lanka series: Ajinkya Rahane to be promoted from third to first
Roelant Oltmans sacked: Full text of statement from Hockey India
Head coach Shastri also opined that the role of the support staff is to make sure the players are in "great mental shape".
Sep 2, 2017
Who is the boss of Virat Kohli's Team India? Coach Ravi Shastri answers
Live streaming of the match on September 2, is available from around the world. Check out the kickoff time and how you can watch it.
Sep 2, 2017
Live stream, updates: Manchester United vs Barcelona legends match - team list, times
While top seed Nadal will take on unseeded Leonardo Mayer of Argentina, Federer faces off against 31st seed Feliciano Lopez on Saturday, September 2.
Sep 2, 2017
US Open 2017, Day 6 live stream: Watch Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer matches on TV, online
Shastri says Dhoni is as irreplaceable as Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar were during the twilight of their careers.
Sep 2, 2017
Ravi Shastri opens up about 'old dog' MS Dhoni's Indian cricket team future
