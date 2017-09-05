Sports News
Teacher's Day: PV Sindhu says she hates coach Pullela Gopichand. Here's why
KPL 2017: Karun Nair's Mysuru Warriors pip Bijapur Bulls in thriller
Watch Macau vs India football match live: Streaming info, time, TV channel guide
In other exciting matches, the Big Show takes on Braun Strowman inside a steel cage, while John Cena continues a war of words with Roman Reigns.
Sep 4, 2017
Jeff Hardy vs Miz live streaming (Intercontinental Championship match): Watch WWE Raw live online, on TV
Can Philipp Kohlschreiber register his first victory against Roger Federer?
Sep 4, 2017
Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live streaming: Watch US Open 2017 live on TV, Online
The 34-year-old Baker joins coach Teddy Sheringham's decorated ISL 2017 team featuring Robbie Keane, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jussi Jääskeläinen and more.
Sep 4, 2017
ATK team 2017: Prolific English winger Carl Baker joins ahead of ISL season 4
All hell broke loose after Wayne Rooney reportedly cozied up to Laura Simpson last week, moments before the Everton star was arrested of drink-driving.
Sep 4, 2017
Splitsville for Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen? Here are the latest developments
Nadal eyes quarter-final berth in tricky R16 test against in-form Dolgopolov on Monday, September 4.
Sep 4, 2017
Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov, US Open 2017: Live streaming, TV coverage & start time
Watch: Official anthem of FIFA U17 World Cup 2017 in India
India shoot for a complete whitewash when they face Sri Lanka in the only T20 match in Colombo.
Sep 4, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka T20 preview: Schedule, live TV listings, start time and Virat Kohli's India squad
Rajyavardhan Rathore as Sports Minister: Plenty of hopes riding, but can he deliver?
Virat Kohli matches Sachin Tendulkar's 19-year Indian record
Kohli opens about his chances of breaking his childhood idol's record of most number of ODI centuries.
Sep 4, 2017
Virat Kohli concedes this Sachin Tendulkar record is almost unbreakable
Club over country: Star's bid makes IPL bigger than Virat Kohli-led Team India
