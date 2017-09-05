Sports News

Timelapse shows spread of Oregon Eagle Creek wildfire

Timelapse shows spread of Oregon Eagle Creek wildfire

A timelapse video shows Oregon and amp;#39;s Eagle Creek fire that officials warn is moving towards the town of Cascade Locks.The fire that has spread over 4,800 acres left 150 hikers stranded over the weekend. Cascade Locks is already under a level 3 evacuation order meaning residents should leave immediately. Sep 5, 2017
