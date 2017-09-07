Sports News
Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are hoping to signing Diego Costa on a season-long loan deal, as per the latest reports from Turkey.
Sep 7, 2017
From player to car: Chelsea vent their ire on Diego Costa's Range Rover now
Michael Holding is not happy that the administrators are not doing enough to preserve Test cricket. The former West Indies great wants 'rubbish' T20s to be limited to domestic circuit only.
Sep 7, 2017
T20 is 'rubbish', preserve Test cricket: Michael Holding
Nothing is going right for Alexis Sanchez at the moment and Pep Guardiola's side are willing to seizing the opportunity by signing the Chilean with a cheeky bid.
Sep 7, 2017
Manchester City to troll Arsenal with £20m bid for Alexis Sanchez in January
Zaheer Khan reveals secret behind Virat Kohli-led India's 9-0 success in Sri Lanka
'Matured' Virat Kohli guards his emotions, says Sunil Gavaskar after India's 9-0 win
India U-17 cricketer from Gujarat drowns in swimming pool at Sri Lanka hotel
India Vs Sri Lanka T20I: 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli breaks another record
KPL 2017: Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters in a low-scoring thriller
Del Potro will now meet Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the US Open.
Sep 7, 2017
Swiss shock: Juan Del Potro does it again, defeats Roger Federer in the US Open
Virat Kohli's 54-ball 82 in the one-off T20 ensured India will pick up their ninth win of the tour, which the India skipper hailed as 'very special.'
Sep 7, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka: Time for Virat Kohli and co to party as Men in Blue match Australia's 9-0 record
If Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer win their respective quarter-final matches, the dream showdown takes place at the US Open 2017 semi-finals.
Sep 6, 2017
Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev quarter-final live: Watch US Open 2017 tennis on TV, online
With this T20 win, India have managed to emulate Australia's record (9-0) of winning all matches in the tour across three formats. India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 (Tests) and 5-0(ODIs).
Sep 6, 2017
Master chaser Virat Kohli leads from the front as India beat Sri Lanka in one-off T20
India Vs Sri Lanka: Rain threatens to wash out T20I in Colombo
