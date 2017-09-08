Sports News
Yet another boxing casualty: Teen left in wheelchair after debut bout
Play
Sundar, who will be part of the Board President's XI, that faces Australia in a warm-up game on Tuesday, September 12, tells IBTimes India he is excited about playing against Steve Smith, his former IPL captain.
Sep 8, 2017
India vs Australia: Washington Sundar talks about 'foe' Steve Smith, 'role model' MS Dhoni
Hockey: Waltherus Marijne replaces Roelant Oltmans as new India coach
Mithali Raj's epic response to slut-shaming on Twitter
Play
The newly-appointed Sports Minister has revealed that the Sports Authority of India will offer support to 15-year-old athlete Nisar Ahmed, who set U-16 national records last week.
Sep 8, 2017
How Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore helped Delhi U-16 athlete, son of rickshaw puller
Play
India's number one spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has played a part in Nathan Lyon breaking an Australian Test record which stood for 130 years.
Sep 8, 2017
R Ashwin 'helps' Nathan Lyon break 130-year-old Australian Test record
Play
Yuvraj Singh could not even find a slot in a relatively weaker Board President's XI squad. Is his India cricket career over?
Sep 8, 2017
Revealed: This is why Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri do not want Yuvraj Singh in India team
Play
Virat Kohli's men are all set to take on New Zealand, right after their limited-over series against Australia, between October and November. Check out the complete fixtures here.
Sep 8, 2017
India vs New Zealand 2017 ODIs, T20Is schedule: Fixtures, date and venues
KPL 2017: All-round Namma Shivamogga ease to first win
The Indian football team jersey is here and you can buy it from Nike stores!
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Warriors live streaming: Watch CPL 2017 live on TV, Online
Play
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hit back at Arsenal club legends who have criticised Mesut Ozil on 7 September.
Sep 7, 2017
Arsene Wenger hits back at Arsenal legends who criticised Mesut Ozil
ISL transfers: World Cup winner Alberto Gilardino set to be the next big signing?
India Vs Australia 1st ODI: Sale of tickets from September 10 in Chennai
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains